American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) marked $49.82 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $48.70. While American International Group Inc. has overperformed by 2.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIG fell by -20.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.73 to $45.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.17% in the last 200 days.

On February 22, 2023, Atlantic Equities Downgraded American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) to Neutral. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for AIG. Morgan Stanley also rated AIG shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 07, 2022. Jefferies October 12, 2022d the rating to Buy on October 12, 2022, and set its price target from $57 to $64. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AIG, as published in its report on October 10, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from October 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $58 for AIG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

AIG currently pays a dividend of $1.28 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of American International Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 5.39M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AIG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.21%, with a gain of 5.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.00, showing growth from the present price of $49.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American International Group Inc. Shares?

The USA based company American International Group Inc. (AIG) is one of the biggest names in Insurance – Diversified. When comparing American International Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -92.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AIG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AIG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AIG has decreased by -0.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 72,946,610 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.46 billion, following the sale of -634,919 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in AIG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 9,638,037 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.53 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 41,329,361.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -1,473,112 position in AIG. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.53 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.57%, now holding 33.2 million shares worth $2.03 billion. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its AIG holdings by -7.61% and now holds 32.88 million AIG shares valued at $2.01 billion with the lessened -2.71 million shares during the period. AIG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.00% at present.