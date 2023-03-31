Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) closed Thursday at $102.00 per share, up from $100.25 a day earlier. While Amazon.com Inc. has overperformed by 1.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMZN fell by -39.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $168.95 to $81.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.13% in the last 200 days.

On January 30, 2023, Credit Suisse Reiterated Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to Outperform. A report published by Barclays on January 30, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for AMZN. UBS also reiterated AMZN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $118 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 25, 2023. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Outperform on January 24, 2023, but set its price target from $140 to $125. MKM Partners resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for AMZN, as published in its report on January 18, 2023. New Street’s report from January 04, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $130 for AMZN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. MoffettNathanson also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Amazon.com Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AMZN is recording an average volume of 68.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.09%, with a gain of 3.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $133.68, showing growth from the present price of $102.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMZN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amazon.com Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMZN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMZN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMZN has increased by 1.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 674,618,913 shares of the stock, with a value of $63.57 billion, following the purchase of 9,848,013 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AMZN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.83%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 10,532,948 additional shares for a total stake of worth $36.04 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 382,429,572.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 6,421,155 position in AMZN. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -4.84 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.73%, now holding 274.64 million shares worth $25.88 billion. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its AMZN holdings by -22.68% and now holds 218.51 million AMZN shares valued at $20.59 billion with the lessened -64.09 million shares during the period. AMZN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.10% at present.