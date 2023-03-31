Within its last year performance, INDI rose by 31.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.12 to $5.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.75% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2023, B. Riley Securities Upgraded indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for INDI. The Benchmark Company also rated INDI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 13, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on October 20, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INDI, as published in its report on August 24, 2021. The Benchmark Company’s report from August 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for INDI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 145.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of indie Semiconductor Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and INDI is recording an average volume of 1.89M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.88%, with a loss of -2.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.67, showing growth from the present price of $10.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INDI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze indie Semiconductor Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INDI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INDI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Soros Fund Management LLC’s position in INDI has decreased by -3.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,752,630 shares of the stock, with a value of $91.55 million, following the sale of -336,506 additional shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management, L made another increased to its shares in INDI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 61.37%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,772,585 additional shares for a total stake of worth $76.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,290,449.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 663,404 position in INDI. Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC purchased an additional 2.53 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 81.16%, now holding 5.65 million shares worth $59.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. increased its INDI holdings by 15.02% and now holds 5.43 million INDI shares valued at $56.82 million with the added 0.71 million shares during the period. INDI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.90% at present.