Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) marked $169.57 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $169.30. While Repligen Corporation has overperformed by 0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RGEN fell by -8.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $262.26 to $137.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.91% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On March 28, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) recommending Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for RGEN. RBC Capital Mkts also rated RGEN shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $190 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 07, 2022. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on July 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $213. Exane BNP Paribas initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for RGEN, as published in its report on October 14, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from November 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $241 for RGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Repligen Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 564.14K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RGEN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.01%, with a gain of 4.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $203.20, showing growth from the present price of $169.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Repligen Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is one of the biggest names in Medical Instruments & Supplies. When comparing Repligen Corporation shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 52.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 69.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RGEN has increased by 1.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,131,246 shares of the stock, with a value of $894.74 million, following the purchase of 75,212 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RGEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 38.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,411,078 additional shares for a total stake of worth $884.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,070,657.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 268,772 position in RGEN. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.69%, now holding 1.78 million shares worth $310.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its RGEN holdings by 5.42% and now holds 1.6 million RGEN shares valued at $279.34 million with the added 82356.0 shares during the period. RGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.40% at present.