Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) closed Thursday at $14.22 per share, down from $14.49 a day earlier. While Old National Bancorp has underperformed by -1.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONB fell by -17.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.19 to $13.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.30% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) recommending Neutral. A report published by Stephens on May 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ONB. Keefe Bruyette also Upgraded ONB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 20, 2021. Piper Sandler August 17, 2021d the rating to Overweight on August 17, 2021, and set its price target from $18 to $20. Stephens November 12, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ONB, as published in its report on November 12, 2020. Boenning & Scattergood also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

The current dividend for ONB investors is set at $0.56 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 191.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Old National Bancorp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ONB is recording an average volume of 2.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.79%, with a gain of 1.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.71, showing growth from the present price of $14.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ONB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Old National Bancorp Shares?

Old National Bancorp (ONB) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Old National Bancorp shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 98.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ONB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ONB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ONB has increased by 3.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 31,839,531 shares of the stock, with a value of $562.6 million, following the purchase of 990,442 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ONB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 837,961 additional shares for a total stake of worth $546.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 30,899,992.

During the first quarter, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, added a 1,796,305 position in ONB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.21 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.40%, now holding 14.87 million shares worth $262.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its ONB holdings by -1.45% and now holds 13.22 million ONB shares valued at $233.62 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. ONB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.50% at present.