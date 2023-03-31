A share of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) closed at $26.24 per share on Thursday, up from $25.88 day before. While Cameco Corporation has overperformed by 1.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCJ fell by -4.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.49 to $20.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.16% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 11, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) to Outperform. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on March 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CCJ. BofA Securities also Upgraded CCJ shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 03, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts September 03, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for CCJ, as published in its report on September 03, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

It’s important to note that CCJ shareholders are currently getting $0.09 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cameco Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CCJ is registering an average volume of 4.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.23%, with a gain of 7.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.04, showing growth from the present price of $26.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCJ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cameco Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Uranium market, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is based in the Canada. When comparing Cameco Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 159.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -228.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CCJ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.10% at present.