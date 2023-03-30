Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) marked $1.21 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $1.27. While Bioventus Inc. has underperformed by -4.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BVS fell by -90.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.49 to $1.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -76.02% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) to Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for BVS. Canaccord Genuity also Downgraded BVS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 09, 2022. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on March 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $30. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for BVS, as published in its report on November 15, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from November 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for BVS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Bioventus Inc. (BVS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Bioventus Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.33M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BVS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.27%, with a loss of -9.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BVS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bioventus Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BVS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BVS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nantahala Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in BVS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 736.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,789,735 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,168,574.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 230,098 position in BVS. First Light Asset Management LLC sold an additional 22386.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.60%, now holding 1.38 million shares worth $2.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its BVS holdings by 14.24% and now holds 1.3 million BVS shares valued at $2.77 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. BVS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.50% at present.