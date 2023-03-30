Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) closed Wednesday at $157.95 per share, down from $159.96 a day earlier. While Baidu Inc. has underperformed by -1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIDU rose by 7.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $160.88 to $73.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.73% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) recommending Overweight. A report published by UBS on September 16, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BIDU. JP Morgan also Upgraded BIDU shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $200 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 01, 2022. Macquarie Initiated an Outperform rating on August 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $188. JP Morgan May 16, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BIDU, as published in its report on May 16, 2022. Bernstein’s report from May 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $138 for BIDU shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Baidu Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BIDU is recording an average volume of 3.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.89%, with a gain of 6.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $179.61, showing growth from the present price of $157.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIDU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Baidu Inc. Shares?

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Internet Content & Information market. When comparing Baidu Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 54.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 223.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIDU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIDU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. PRIMECAP Management Co.’s position in BIDU has decreased by -0.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,470,484 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.3 billion, following the sale of -69,795 additional shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox made another decreased to its shares in BIDU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -405,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $872.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,337,655.

During the first quarter, ARGA Investment Management LP added a 337,153 position in BIDU. Ariel Investments LLC purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.67%, now holding 2.85 million shares worth $392.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its BIDU holdings by -0.33% and now holds 2.67 million BIDU shares valued at $367.71 million with the lessened 8776.0 shares during the period. BIDU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.90% at present.