In Wednesday’s session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) marked $64.15 per share, up from $61.87 in the previous session. While Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has overperformed by 3.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCL fell by -18.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $87.68 to $31.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.16% in the last 200 days.

On February 08, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for RCL. JP Morgan also Downgraded RCL shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $47 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 06, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on June 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $56. Susquehanna initiated its ‘Positive’ rating for RCL, as published in its report on June 09, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from March 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $93 for RCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 165.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RCL has an average volume of 3.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a gain of 5.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $79.36, showing growth from the present price of $64.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in RCL has decreased by -2.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,041,727 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.05 billion, following the sale of -711,239 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in RCL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 21.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,040,658 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.98 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,990,406.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 303,011 position in RCL. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.44 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.13%, now holding 10.16 million shares worth $717.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its RCL holdings by -3.55% and now holds 7.96 million RCL shares valued at $562.07 million with the lessened -0.29 million shares during the period. RCL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.90% at present.