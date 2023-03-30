AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -2.44% from the previous close with its current price standing at $6.81. Its current price is -99.73% under its 52-week high of $2555.30 and 1.64% more than its 52-week low of $6.70. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -21.08% below the high and +2.24% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account HKD stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 6.80 for the last tewlve months.HKD’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.36, resulting in an 9.65 price to cash per share for the period.

How does AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 11 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.88% of its stock and 3.88% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Xtx Topco Ltd holding total of 14946.0 shares that make 0.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.1 million.

The securities firm Virtu Financial LLC holds 14929.0 shares of HKD, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.06%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.1 million.

An overview of AMTD Digital Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) traded 1,685,065 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.63 and price change of -0.96. With the moving average of $8.67 and a price change of -4.95, about 2,016,568 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HKD’s 100-day average volume is 2,355,021 shares, alongside a moving average of $12.22 and a price change of -12.15.