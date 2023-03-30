A share of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) closed at $4.72 per share on Wednesday, up from $4.59 day before. While Kinross Gold Corporation has overperformed by 2.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KGC fell by -15.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.34 to $3.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.28% in the last 200 days.

On January 30, 2023, Barclays Downgraded Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) to Equal Weight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on April 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for KGC. Credit Suisse also Downgraded KGC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $5.25 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 03, 2022. Credit Suisse June 23, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for KGC, as published in its report on June 23, 2021. CIBC also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

It’s important to note that KGC shareholders are currently getting $0.12 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KGC is registering an average volume of 15.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.41%, with a gain of 12.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.18, showing growth from the present price of $4.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KGC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kinross Gold Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KGC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KGC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in KGC has decreased by -9.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 126,322,850 shares of the stock, with a value of $462.34 million, following the sale of -12,564,204 additional shares during the last quarter. Barclays Bank Plc made another decreased to its shares in KGC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,008,188 additional shares for a total stake of worth $255.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 69,717,288.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 492,610 position in KGC. 1832 Asset Management LP sold an additional -1.41 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.89%, now holding 27.49 million shares worth $100.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its KGC holdings by -4.22% and now holds 27.01 million KGC shares valued at $98.85 million with the lessened -1.19 million shares during the period. KGC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.90% at present.