Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) marked $16.85 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $16.24. While Toast Inc. has overperformed by 3.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOST fell by -12.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.03 to $11.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.94% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) recommending Neutral. A report published by DA Davidson on February 21, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TOST. SMBC Nikko also Downgraded TOST shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 17, 2023. KeyBanc Capital Markets Reiterated the rating as Overweight on February 13, 2023, but set its price target from $26 to $30. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TOST, as published in its report on January 25, 2023. Robert W. Baird’s report from January 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $24 for TOST shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Toast Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.60M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TOST stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.36%, with a gain of 1.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.38, showing growth from the present price of $16.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Toast Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TOST has increased by 3.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,215,743 shares of the stock, with a value of $533.84 million, following the purchase of 1,011,833 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in TOST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -23.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -8,160,646 additional shares for a total stake of worth $506.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 26,766,711.

During the first quarter, Generation Investment Management added a 6,080,658 position in TOST. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 11.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 163.84%, now holding 18.23 million shares worth $344.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, HMI Capital Management LP decreased its TOST holdings by -0.30% and now holds 15.74 million TOST shares valued at $297.8 million with the lessened 47765.0 shares during the period. TOST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.10% at present.