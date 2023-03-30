ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) marked $24.14 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $23.16. While ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 4.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZI fell by -58.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.44 to $20.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.91% in the last 200 days.

On February 07, 2023, UBS Downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) to Neutral. A report published by Truist on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ZI. BofA Securities also Downgraded ZI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2023. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on October 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $66. Daiwa Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ZI, as published in its report on September 28, 2022. UBS’s report from February 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $73 for ZI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.39M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.11%, with a gain of 2.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.22, showing growth from the present price of $24.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Shares?

The USA based company ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is one of the biggest names in Software – Application. When comparing ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 153.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -54.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in ZI has increased by 7.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,215,348 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.04 billion, following the purchase of 2,975,268 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ZI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,975,741 additional shares for a total stake of worth $714.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,572,204.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem added a 1,616,985 position in ZI. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 9.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 59.64%, now holding 25.05 million shares worth $605.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ZI holdings by 2.59% and now holds 11.63 million ZI shares valued at $281.04 million with the added 0.29 million shares during the period. ZI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.10% at present.