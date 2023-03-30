The share price of Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) fell to $3.60 per share on Wednesday from $3.63. While Ikena Oncology Inc. has underperformed by -0.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IKNA fell by -45.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.30 to $1.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.37% in the last 200 days.

On December 23, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) recommending Buy. Credit Suisse also rated IKNA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2021. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IKNA, as published in its report on April 20, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from April 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for IKNA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -72.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ikena Oncology Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IKNA is recording an average volume of 68.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.40%, with a loss of -4.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IKNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ikena Oncology Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IKNA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IKNA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in IKNA has increased by 47.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,723,449 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.93 million, following the purchase of 1,198,372 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its IKNA holdings by 21.64% and now holds 1.58 million IKNA shares valued at $6.34 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. IKNA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.30% at present.