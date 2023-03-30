Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) marked $5.01 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $4.96. While Genworth Financial Inc. has overperformed by 1.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNW rose by 32.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.40 to $3.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.30% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2016, Wells Fargo started tracking Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Compass Point on May 05, 2016, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GNW. Compass Point also reiterated GNW shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 08, 2016. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on November 17, 2015, and assigned a price target of $5. UBS November 04, 2015d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for GNW, as published in its report on November 04, 2015. UBS’s report from September 08, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $5.25 for GNW shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Genworth Financial Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 3.78M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GNW stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.22%, with a gain of 1.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genworth Financial Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is one of the biggest names in Insurance – Life. When comparing Genworth Financial Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GNW has decreased by -1.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 67,681,452 shares of the stock, with a value of $421.66 million, following the sale of -777,661 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GNW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -150,080 additional shares for a total stake of worth $351.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 56,498,155.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 3,763,764 position in GNW. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.49 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.44%, now holding 20.5 million shares worth $127.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its GNW holdings by 0.52% and now holds 17.9 million GNW shares valued at $111.52 million with the added 93358.0 shares during the period. GNW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.50% at present.