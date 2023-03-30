As of Wednesday, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:DV) stock closed at $28.98, up from $28.72 the previous day. While DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DV rose by 16.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.43 to $17.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.80% in the last 200 days.

On March 22, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) to Overweight. A report published by Barclays on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for DV. CapitalOne also rated DV shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 22, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on July 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $30. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DV, as published in its report on February 23, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from February 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32 for DV shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DV is recording 1.66M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.13%, with a gain of 3.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.73, showing growth from the present price of $28.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Software – Application market is dominated by DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) based in the USA. When comparing DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 114.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -32.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DV has increased by 25.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,417,506 shares of the stock, with a value of $194.86 million, following the purchase of 1,488,383 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another increased to its shares in DV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,045,501 additional shares for a total stake of worth $186.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,103,585.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -602,951 position in DV. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.46 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.25%, now holding 4.48 million shares worth $117.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Investment Management decreased its DV holdings by -3.55% and now holds 4.01 million DV shares valued at $105.28 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period.