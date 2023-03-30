A share of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) closed at $27.15 per share on Wednesday, up from $26.77 day before. While Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has overperformed by 1.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SASR fell by -39.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.18 to $25.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.60% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR) recommending Neutral. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on April 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for SASR. DA Davidson also rated SASR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $61 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 22, 2022. Piper Sandler January 25, 2021d the rating to Overweight on January 25, 2021, and set its price target from $34 to $41. Gabelli & Co December 09, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SASR, as published in its report on December 09, 2020. Piper Sandler’s report from August 03, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $25 for SASR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)

It’s important to note that SASR shareholders are currently getting $1.36 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SASR is registering an average volume of 318.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.82%, with a gain of 2.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.33, showing growth from the present price of $27.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SASR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) is based in the USA. When comparing Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -23.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SASR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SASR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SASR has increased by 4.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,359,878 shares of the stock, with a value of $110.71 million, following the purchase of 129,626 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SASR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 37,003 additional shares for a total stake of worth $90.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,754,018.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 102,383 position in SASR. Westwood Management Corp. purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.42%, now holding 1.67 million shares worth $54.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme decreased its SASR holdings by -41.47% and now holds 1.26 million SASR shares valued at $41.57 million with the lessened -0.89 million shares during the period. SASR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.40% at present.