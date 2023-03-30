ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) closed Wednesday at $15.40 per share, up from $15.38 a day earlier. While ZIPRECRUITER INC. has overperformed by 0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZIP fell by -34.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.00 to $13.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.89% in the last 200 days.

On February 22, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) to Outperform. Barclays also reiterated ZIP shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 13, 2021. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on July 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $30. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ZIP, as published in its report on June 21, 2021. Raymond James’s report from June 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $36 for ZIP shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 47.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ZIP is recording an average volume of 953.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.75%, with a gain of 4.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.50, showing growth from the present price of $15.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZIP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZIPRECRUITER INC. Shares?

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Staffing & Employment Services market. When comparing ZIPRECRUITER INC. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 38.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZIP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZIP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in ZIP has decreased by -2.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,643,448 shares of the stock, with a value of $164.52 million, following the sale of -288,543 additional shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC made another decreased to its shares in ZIP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.88%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -343,542 additional shares for a total stake of worth $114.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,691,190.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -40,185 position in ZIP. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.72 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.50%, now holding 4.38 million shares worth $74.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its ZIP holdings by 1.35% and now holds 1.94 million ZIP shares valued at $33.04 million with the added 25822.0 shares during the period. ZIP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.50% at present.