In Wednesday’s session, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) marked $1.80 per share, up from $1.75 in the previous session. While Autolus Therapeutics plc has overperformed by 2.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AUTL fell by -56.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.73 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.88% in the last 200 days.

On March 27, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) recommending Overweight. A report published by Bryan Garnier on March 17, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AUTL. Jefferies also Upgraded AUTL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 14, 2021. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AUTL, as published in its report on December 28, 2020. SunTrust also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2025.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Autolus Therapeutics plc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AUTL has an average volume of 573.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.01%, with a loss of -3.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.52, showing growth from the present price of $1.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AUTL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Autolus Therapeutics plc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AUTL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AUTL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Syncona Investment Management Ltd’s position in AUTL has increased by 190.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,346,829 shares of the stock, with a value of $41.41 million, following the purchase of 14,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

AUTL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.20% at present.