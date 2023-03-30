In Wednesday’s session, ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) marked $26.24 per share, up from $25.93 in the previous session. While ACI Worldwide Inc. has overperformed by 1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACIW fell by -19.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.59 to $19.68, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.68% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2022, Needham Downgraded ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) to Hold. A report published by Stephens on July 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ACIW. Compass Point also rated ACIW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 17, 2020. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on May 29, 2020, and assigned a price target of $32. Stephens February 18, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ACIW, as published in its report on February 18, 2020. Canaccord Genuity’s report from December 19, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $44 for ACIW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

ACI Worldwide Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ACIW has an average volume of 946.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.82%, with a gain of 2.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.50, showing growth from the present price of $26.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACIW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACI Worldwide Inc. Shares?

Software – Infrastructure giant ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing ACI Worldwide Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -14.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACIW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACIW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACIW has increased by 7.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,035,744 shares of the stock, with a value of $336.97 million, following the purchase of 874,224 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ACIW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -245,210 additional shares for a total stake of worth $275.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,646,139.

During the first quarter, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC added a 1,638,144 position in ACIW. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.83%, now holding 6.4 million shares worth $165.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its ACIW holdings by -1.62% and now holds 3.91 million ACIW shares valued at $100.96 million with the lessened 64169.0 shares during the period.