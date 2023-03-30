Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) closed Wednesday at $5.32 per share, up from $5.17 a day earlier. While Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has overperformed by 2.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GLDD fell by -62.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.40 to $4.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.89% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 08, 2016, Imperial Capital Downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) to In-line. A report published by DA Davidson on August 05, 2016, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for GLDD. Imperial Capital also reiterated GLDD shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 24, 2016. Imperial Capital Reiterated the rating as Outperform on November 04, 2015, but set its price target from $8.50 to $6.50. Imperial Capital resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for GLDD, as published in its report on August 09, 2013. Imperial Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GLDD is recording an average volume of 697.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a gain of 9.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GLDD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GLDD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GLDD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GLDD has increased by 18.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,761,576 shares of the stock, with a value of $33.04 million, following the purchase of 886,769 additional shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC made another decreased to its shares in GLDD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.70%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -622,420 additional shares for a total stake of worth $24.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,278,498.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -85,339 position in GLDD. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.51%, now holding 3.61 million shares worth $20.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Harvey Partners LLC increased its GLDD holdings by 26.87% and now holds 3.45 million GLDD shares valued at $19.76 million with the added 0.73 million shares during the period. GLDD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.00% at present.