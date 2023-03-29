A share of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) closed at $30.34 per share on Tuesday, down from $30.41 day before. While Washington Federal Inc. has underperformed by -0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WAFD fell by -11.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.17 to $28.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.58% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2022, DA Davidson Upgraded Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) to Buy. A report published by Stephens on February 19, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for WAFD. RBC Capital Mkts also reiterated WAFD shares as ‘Sector Perform’, quoting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 18, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated the rating as Sector Perform on January 21, 2016, but set its price target from $26 to $23. Macquarie June 25, 2015d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for WAFD, as published in its report on June 25, 2015. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

It’s important to note that WAFD shareholders are currently getting $1.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 55.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Washington Federal Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WAFD is registering an average volume of 805.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.10%, with a loss of -5.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.33, showing growth from the present price of $30.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WAFD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Washington Federal Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) is based in the USA. When comparing Washington Federal Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 62.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WAFD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WAFD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WAFD has increased by 4.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,274,223 shares of the stock, with a value of $255.11 million, following the purchase of 329,142 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WAFD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 110,121 additional shares for a total stake of worth $247.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,070,473.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 106,400 position in WAFD. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 35676.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.22%, now holding 2.89 million shares worth $101.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, decreased its WAFD holdings by -6.35% and now holds 1.77 million WAFD shares valued at $62.18 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. WAFD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.70% at present.