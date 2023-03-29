Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) closed Tuesday at $2.13 per share, down from $2.23 a day earlier. While Sharecare Inc. has underperformed by -4.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHCR fell by -36.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.43 to $1.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.89% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Goldman on February 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SHCR. Canaccord Genuity also rated SHCR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 04, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on July 28, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15.

Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sharecare Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SHCR is recording an average volume of 1.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.07%, with a loss of -6.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.62, showing growth from the present price of $2.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sharecare Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHCR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHCR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SHCR has increased by 146.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,149,088 shares of the stock, with a value of $44.81 million, following the purchase of 11,378,207 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SHCR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.99%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SHCR holdings by 19.17% and now holds 6.35 million SHCR shares valued at $14.85 million with the added 1.02 million shares during the period. SHCR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.20% at present.