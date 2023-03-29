The share price of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) rose to $0.83 per share on Tuesday from $0.79. While Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has overperformed by 4.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASM fell by -13.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.99 to $0.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.24% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2018, Noble Capital Markets Downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) to Market Perform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on February 14, 2018, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ASM. Rodman & Renshaw also reiterated ASM shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 24, 2017. Euro Pacific Capital Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 28, 2016, but set its price target from $1.80 to $2.10. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ASM, as published in its report on May 30, 2014. Noble Financial’s report from April 29, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $3 for ASM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 378.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ASM is recording an average volume of 381.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.86%, with a gain of 8.37% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Shares?

A leading company in the Other Precious Metals & Mining sector, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is based in the Canada. When comparing Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -354.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

