NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) closed Tuesday at $16.88 per share, down from $17.85 a day earlier. While NerdWallet Inc. has underperformed by -5.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRDS rose by 41.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.74 to $7.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.47% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On November 29, 2021, William Blair started tracking NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Truist on November 29, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NRDS. Oppenheimer also rated NRDS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 29, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on November 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $24. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for NRDS, as published in its report on November 29, 2021. Citigroup’s report from November 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for NRDS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of NerdWallet Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NRDS is recording an average volume of 579.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.18%, with a loss of -4.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.67, showing growth from the present price of $16.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NerdWallet Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NRDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NRDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NRDS has increased by 2.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,077,494 shares of the stock, with a value of $63.52 million, following the purchase of 65,629 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in NRDS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 42.82%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 730,045 additional shares for a total stake of worth $50.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,434,911.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme added a 175,422 position in NRDS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.44 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 38.43%, now holding 1.6 million shares worth $33.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, Brandywine Global Investment Mana increased its NRDS holdings by 16.11% and now holds 1.45 million NRDS shares valued at $29.99 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. NRDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.50% at present.