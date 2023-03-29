The share price of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) fell to $89.45 per share on Tuesday from $92.52. While Celsius Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CELH rose by 60.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $122.24 to $38.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.75% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) to Outperform. A report published by Wedbush on February 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CELH. BofA Securities also rated CELH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $104 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 06, 2023. Wedbush Initiated an Neutral rating on October 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $90. Maxim Group May 11, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CELH, as published in its report on May 11, 2022. Stifel’s report from November 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $95 for CELH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Celsius Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -140.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CELH is recording an average volume of 981.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.18%, with a gain of 0.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $118.80, showing growth from the present price of $89.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CELH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celsius Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CELH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CELH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CELH has increased by 11.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,197,744 shares of the stock, with a value of $562.76 million, following the purchase of 654,055 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CELH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -21.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,329,667 additional shares for a total stake of worth $429.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,729,558.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 51,855 position in CELH. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 23808.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.59%, now holding 1.52 million shares worth $138.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its CELH holdings by 28.42% and now holds 1.45 million CELH shares valued at $131.33 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. CELH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.