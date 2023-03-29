The share price of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) rose to $15.53 per share on Tuesday from $15.14. While Ardmore Shipping Corporation has overperformed by 2.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASC rose by 242.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.41 to $4.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.75% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) recommending Buy. H.C. Wainwright also Upgraded ASC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 29, 2021. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Neutral rating on March 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $5.50. Pareto October 26, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ASC, as published in its report on October 26, 2020. Stifel’s report from January 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9.50 for ASC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ASC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.45 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 153.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ASC is recording an average volume of 989.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a loss of -1.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.50, showing growth from the present price of $15.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ardmore Shipping Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Marine Shipping sector, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is based in the Bermuda. When comparing Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 614.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ASC has increased by 48.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,492,784 shares of the stock, with a value of $45.24 million, following the purchase of 809,141 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in ASC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.19%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 113,069 additional shares for a total stake of worth $41.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,291,314.

During the first quarter, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC subtracted a -196,798 position in ASC. Private Management Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.4 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -17.62%, now holding 1.88 million shares worth $34.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its ASC holdings by 58.74% and now holds 1.12 million ASC shares valued at $20.42 million with the added 0.42 million shares during the period. ASC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.50% at present.