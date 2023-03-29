Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) closed Tuesday at $20.07 per share, up from $19.29 a day earlier. While Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has overperformed by 4.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNP rose by 126.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.78 to $8.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.70% in the last 200 days.

On September 06, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for TNP. Jefferies also rated TNP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on March 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Stifel June 18, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TNP, as published in its report on June 18, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

The current dividend for TNP investors is set at $0.30 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 94.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TNP is recording an average volume of 424.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.39%, with a loss of -0.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.00, showing growth from the present price of $20.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Shares?

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) is based in the Greece and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Midstream market. When comparing Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 162.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TNP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TNP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Millennium Management LLC’s position in TNP has increased by 89.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,048,370 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.93 million, following the purchase of 495,349 additional shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP made another increased to its shares in TNP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 76,457 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 447,857.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP added a 271,733 position in TNP. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased an additional 56200.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.36%, now holding 0.42 million shares worth $10.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its TNP holdings by 71.72% and now holds 0.38 million TNP shares valued at $8.94 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. TNP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.70% at present.