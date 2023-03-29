Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) closed Tuesday at $35.66 per share, down from $36.34 a day earlier. While Jackson Financial Inc. has underperformed by -1.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JXN fell by -23.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.60 to $23.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.30% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 07, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for JXN. Goldman also rated JXN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 03, 2021.

Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

The current dividend for JXN investors is set at $2.48 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Jackson Financial Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 62.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and JXN is recording an average volume of 1.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a loss of -3.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.20, showing growth from the present price of $35.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JXN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jackson Financial Inc. Shares?

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Insurance – Life market. When comparing Jackson Financial Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -234.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JXN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JXN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in JXN has increased by 6.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,338,163 shares of the stock, with a value of $378.39 million, following the purchase of 524,555 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in JXN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.78%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 206,082 additional shares for a total stake of worth $256.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,658,453.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -566,916 position in JXN. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 6052.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.15%, now holding 4.1 million shares worth $186.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dodge & Cox decreased its JXN holdings by -2.07% and now holds 4.08 million JXN shares valued at $185.22 million with the lessened 86100.0 shares during the period. JXN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.60% at present.