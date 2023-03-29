Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) closed Tuesday at $35.85 per share, down from $36.01 a day earlier. While Hancock Whitney Corporation has underperformed by -0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HWC fell by -33.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.00 to $34.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.51% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Janney on March 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HWC. Truist also Upgraded HWC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 19, 2022. Raymond James April 07, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for HWC, as published in its report on April 07, 2021. Jefferies’s report from January 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $42 for HWC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)

The current dividend for HWC investors is set at $1.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hancock Whitney Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HWC is recording an average volume of 613.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.49%, with a loss of -6.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.39, showing growth from the present price of $35.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HWC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hancock Whitney Corporation Shares?

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Hancock Whitney Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HWC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HWC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HWC has increased by 5.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,921,807 shares of the stock, with a value of $487.36 million, following the purchase of 559,024 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HWC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 106,191 additional shares for a total stake of worth $441.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,987,024.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 32,465 position in HWC. Macquarie Investment Management B sold an additional 23964.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.56%, now holding 4.22 million shares worth $207.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its HWC holdings by 6.43% and now holds 3.9 million HWC shares valued at $191.34 million with the added 0.24 million shares during the period. HWC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.90% at present.