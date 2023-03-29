As of Tuesday, On Holding AG’s (NYSE:ONON) stock closed at $29.69, down from $30.24 the previous day. While On Holding AG has underperformed by -1.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONON rose by 16.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.94 to $15.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.93% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On March 16, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) to Outperform. A report published by Goldman on November 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ONON. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on July 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $28. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for ONON, as published in its report on May 09, 2022. Berenberg’s report from April 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $31 for ONON shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of On Holding AG’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ONON is recording 3.37M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.18%, with a gain of 8.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.01, showing growth from the present price of $29.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ONON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze On Holding AG Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ONON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ONON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ONON has increased by 0.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,954,116 shares of the stock, with a value of $611.36 million, following the purchase of 179,771 additional shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Investment Management B made another increased to its shares in ONON during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.69%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 62,599 additional shares for a total stake of worth $200.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,146,631.

At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP increased its ONON holdings by 21.36% and now holds 4.7 million ONON shares valued at $102.89 million with the added 0.83 million shares during the period. ONON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.60% at present.