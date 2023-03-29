As of Tuesday, Webster Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:WBS) stock closed at $39.27, up from $38.91 the previous day. While Webster Financial Corporation has overperformed by 0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WBS fell by -34.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.48 to $36.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.18% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for WBS. Raymond James also rated WBS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 04, 2022. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for WBS, as published in its report on February 18, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from February 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $72 for WBS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

Investors in Webster Financial Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 215.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Webster Financial Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WBS is recording 1.39M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.69%, with a loss of -6.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.41, showing growth from the present price of $39.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WBS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Webster Financial Corporation Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) based in the USA. When comparing Webster Financial Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 14.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WBS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WBS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WBS has increased by 0.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,574,520 shares of the stock, with a value of $933.56 million, following the purchase of 150,259 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in WBS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.91%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -132,940 additional shares for a total stake of worth $769.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,491,808.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -380,462 position in WBS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.29 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.92%, now holding 7.2 million shares worth $382.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its WBS holdings by 7.02% and now holds 6.16 million WBS shares valued at $327.06 million with the added 0.4 million shares during the period. WBS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.90% at present.