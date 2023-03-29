The share price of Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) fell to $22.81 per share on Tuesday from $23.31. While Myriad Genetics Inc. has underperformed by -2.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MYGN fell by -9.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.18 to $13.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.98% in the last 200 days.

On January 18, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) to Outperform. A report published by Stephens on October 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for MYGN. Cowen also rated MYGN shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2021. Goldman initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for MYGN, as published in its report on June 03, 2021. BofA/Merrill’s report from September 26, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $28 for MYGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Piper Jaffray also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Myriad Genetics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MYGN is recording an average volume of 701.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.60%, with a loss of -2.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.78, showing decline from the present price of $22.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MYGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Myriad Genetics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MYGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MYGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MYGN has decreased by -2.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,173,398 shares of the stock, with a value of $249.24 million, following the sale of -286,928 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MYGN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 177,724 additional shares for a total stake of worth $173.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,178,238.

During the first quarter, Camber Capital Management LP added a 2,000,000 position in MYGN. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.82 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.82%, now holding 6.79 million shares worth $128.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its MYGN holdings by 7.80% and now holds 5.02 million MYGN shares valued at $94.99 million with the added 0.36 million shares during the period. MYGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.53% at present.