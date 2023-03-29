Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) marked $2.85 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $2.77. While Grab Holdings Limited has overperformed by 2.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRAB fell by -13.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.03 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.19% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2023, Macquarie started tracking Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) recommending Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for GRAB. BofA Securities also Upgraded GRAB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4.20 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 17, 2023. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on October 10, 2022, and assigned a price target of $3. JP Morgan August 08, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GRAB, as published in its report on August 08, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from July 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3 for GRAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 79.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Grab Holdings Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 16.45M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GRAB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.41%, with a loss of -0.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.36, showing growth from the present price of $2.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grab Holdings Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRAB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRAB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in GRAB has decreased by -6.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 200,593,057 shares of the stock, with a value of $643.9 million, following the sale of -14,272,240 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in GRAB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 25.67%.

GRAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.00% at present.