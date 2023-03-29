In Tuesday’s session, First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) marked $22.03 per share, down from $22.54 in the previous session. While First Financial Bancorp. has underperformed by -2.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FFBC fell by -8.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.72 to $18.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.87% in the last 200 days.

On March 03, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on February 01, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for FFBC. Keefe Bruyette February 25, 2019d the rating to Mkt Perform on February 25, 2019, and set its price target from $31 to $30. Sandler O’Neill November 29, 2018d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for FFBC, as published in its report on November 29, 2018. Hilliard Lyons also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

With FFBC’s current dividend of $0.92 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 61.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

First Financial Bancorp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FFBC has an average volume of 368.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.18%, with a loss of -4.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.80, showing growth from the present price of $22.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FFBC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Financial Bancorp. Shares?

Banks – Regional giant First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing First Financial Bancorp. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 45.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FFBC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FFBC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FFBC has decreased by -2.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,703,875 shares of the stock, with a value of $313.02 million, following the sale of -317,068 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FFBC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 66,455 additional shares for a total stake of worth $260.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,586,310.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 236,797 position in FFBC. Macquarie Investment Management B sold an additional 79144.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.27%, now holding 6.13 million shares worth $151.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its FFBC holdings by -6.12% and now holds 3.96 million FFBC shares valued at $97.59 million with the lessened -0.26 million shares during the period. FFBC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.60% at present.