A share of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) closed at $29.50 per share on Tuesday, up from $27.46 day before. While DICE Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 7.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DICE rose by 71.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.99 to $12.64, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.32% in the last 200 days.

On March 01, 2023, TD Cowen started tracking DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cowen on March 01, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for DICE. Guggenheim also rated DICE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 15, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on September 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $36. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DICE, as published in its report on September 07, 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s report from July 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $40 for DICE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 38.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DICE is registering an average volume of 465.81K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.93%, with a gain of 11.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.71, showing growth from the present price of $29.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DICE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DICE Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DICE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DICE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RA Capital Management LP’s position in DICE has increased by 31.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,848,911 shares of the stock, with a value of $204.37 million, following the purchase of 1,640,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in DICE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 57.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,664,339 additional shares for a total stake of worth $136.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,566,556.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 666,503 position in DICE. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 82.63%, now holding 2.64 million shares worth $78.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Avoro Capital Advisor LLC increased its DICE holdings by 134.94% and now holds 2.53 million DICE shares valued at $75.36 million with the added 1.45 million shares during the period. DICE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.20% at present.