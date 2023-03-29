The share price of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) rose to $6.75 per share on Tuesday from $6.47. While Chindata Group Holdings Limited has overperformed by 4.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On March 07, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) to Outperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on December 13, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CD. JP Morgan also rated CD shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2021. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CD, as published in its report on December 17, 2020. Citigroup’s report from November 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $20 for CD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CD is recording an average volume of 1.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.25%, with a gain of 5.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.82, showing growth from the present price of $6.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chindata Group Holdings Limited Shares?

A leading company in the Information Technology Services sector, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is based in the China. When comparing Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 5.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. MY.Alpha Management made another increased to its shares in CD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 31.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,446,871 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,256,427.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 93,286 position in CD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased an additional 1.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.80%, now holding 6.88 million shares worth $46.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd. decreased its CD holdings by -2.48% and now holds 6.08 million CD shares valued at $41.14 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. CD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.70% at present.