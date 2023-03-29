Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) closed Tuesday at $5.08 per share, up from $4.66 a day earlier. While Gatos Silver Inc. has overperformed by 9.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GATO rose by 16.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.62 to $2.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.49% in the last 200 days.

On April 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) to Sector Perform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on January 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for GATO. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded GATO shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 26, 2022. CIBC January 26, 2022d the rating to Neutral on January 26, 2022, and set its price target from $17 to $7. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for GATO, as published in its report on October 20, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from July 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for GATO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GATO is recording an average volume of 387.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.77%, with a gain of 9.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.17, showing growth from the present price of $5.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GATO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gatos Silver Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GATO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GATO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in GATO has increased by 0.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,922,189 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.05 million, following the purchase of 17,031 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,205,259.

During the first quarter, Exor Capital LLP added a 576,790 position in GATO. ETF Managers Group LLC sold an additional 21688.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.91%, now holding 2.36 million shares worth $9.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sprott Asset Management LP increased its GATO holdings by 42.13% and now holds 2.05 million GATO shares valued at $8.3 million with the added 0.61 million shares during the period. GATO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.50% at present.