Within its last year performance, BRP fell by -8.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.34 to $17.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.50% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On March 03, 2023, William Blair Downgraded BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) to Mkt Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on October 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BRP. UBS also rated BRP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 18, 2022. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for BRP, as published in its report on November 19, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from October 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $43 for BRP shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of BRP Group Inc. (BRP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of BRP Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 339.79K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BRP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.08%, with a gain of 0.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.50, showing growth from the present price of $24.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BRP Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BRP has increased by 8.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,630,985 shares of the stock, with a value of $161.83 million, following the purchase of 426,620 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another decreased to its shares in BRP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -528,728 additional shares for a total stake of worth $136.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,750,957.

During the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. subtracted a -103,596 position in BRP. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.39%, now holding 3.49 million shares worth $100.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its BRP holdings by -0.97% and now holds 3.35 million BRP shares valued at $96.34 million with the lessened 32850.0 shares during the period. BRP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.20% at present.