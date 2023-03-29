In Tuesday’s session, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) marked $48.90 per share, down from $49.76 in the previous session. While 10x Genomics Inc. has underperformed by -1.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TXG fell by -27.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.34 to $23.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.02% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2023, UBS started tracking 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) recommending Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TXG. Goldman also Downgraded TXG shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 18, 2022. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on July 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $55. William Blair July 15, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for TXG, as published in its report on July 15, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from July 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $35 for TXG shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

10x Genomics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TXG has an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a loss of -2.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.70, showing growth from the present price of $48.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TXG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 10x Genomics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TXG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TXG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in TXG has decreased by -4.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,210,082 shares of the stock, with a value of $437.66 million, following the sale of -415,196 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another increased to its shares in TXG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 158,847 additional shares for a total stake of worth $408.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,602,235.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 147,446 position in TXG. ARK Investment Management LLC sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.69%, now holding 4.32 million shares worth $205.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TXG holdings by 1.32% and now holds 4.22 million TXG shares valued at $200.44 million with the added 55155.0 shares during the period. TXG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.30% at present.