The share price of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) rose to $0.85 per share on Monday from $0.83. While Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has overperformed by 1.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WPRT fell by -51.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.77 to $0.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.27% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on September 09, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for WPRT. Lake Street also Upgraded WPRT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 10, 2019. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WPRT, as published in its report on September 20, 2018. Lake Street’s report from November 15, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $5 for WPRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Lake Street also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WPRT is recording an average volume of 549.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.32%, with a gain of 1.06% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

