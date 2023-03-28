As of Monday, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MCRB) stock closed at $5.46, down from $5.69 the previous day. While Seres Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -4.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MCRB fell by -28.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.49 to $2.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.51% in the last 200 days.

On July 23, 2021, Goldman Downgraded Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) to Sell. Chardan Capital Markets also Upgraded MCRB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 05, 2021. Chardan Capital Markets September 18, 2020d the rating to Neutral on September 18, 2020, and set its price target from $32.50 to $27.50. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MCRB, as published in its report on August 18, 2020. Jefferies’s report from August 11, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $29 for MCRB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -86.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -548.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MCRB is recording 896.69K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.05%, with a loss of -0.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MCRB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seres Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MCRB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MCRB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in MCRB has increased by 0.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,688,761 shares of the stock, with a value of $94.38 million, following the purchase of 78,028 additional shares during the last quarter. Federated Global Investment Manag made another decreased to its shares in MCRB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -243,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $91.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,085,938.

During the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC added a 85,044 position in MCRB. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.5 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.85%, now holding 5.89 million shares worth $29.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its MCRB holdings by 13.30% and now holds 5.53 million MCRB shares valued at $27.9 million with the added 0.65 million shares during the period. MCRB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.