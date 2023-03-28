A share of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) closed at $5.88 per share on Monday, up from $5.73 day before. While Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has overperformed by 2.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HPP fell by -78.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.66 to $5.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.07% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2023, Goldman started tracking Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) recommending Sell. A report published by Robert W. Baird on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for HPP. Citigroup September 19, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HPP, as published in its report on September 19, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from September 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for HPP shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)

It’s important to note that HPP shareholders are currently getting $1.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HPP is registering an average volume of 2.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.22%, with a loss of -6.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.67, showing growth from the present price of $5.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HPP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HPP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HPP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HPP has increased by 4.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,281,895 shares of the stock, with a value of $205.66 million, following the purchase of 996,153 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in HPP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 41.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,594,594 additional shares for a total stake of worth $175.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,009,528.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 1,248,171 position in HPP. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.29%, now holding 8.28 million shares worth $76.45 million.