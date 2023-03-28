As of Monday, Solid Power Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLDP) stock closed at $2.78, up from $2.72 the previous day. While Solid Power Inc. has overperformed by 2.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLDP fell by -70.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.99 to $1.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.33% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2023, Needham started tracking Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on December 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SLDP. Stifel also rated SLDP shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 02, 2022. DA Davidson November 30, 2022d the rating to Neutral on November 30, 2022, and set its price target from $13 to $5. Cowen initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for SLDP, as published in its report on October 31, 2022. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from June 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8 for SLDP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 320.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Solid Power Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SLDP is recording 2.40M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.32%, with a gain of 3.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.38, showing growth from the present price of $2.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLDP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Solid Power Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SLDP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SLDP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SLDP has increased by 94.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,956,770 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.89 million, following the purchase of 3,859,674 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SLDP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.17%.

SLDP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.10% at present.