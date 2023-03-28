Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) closed Monday at $20.80 per share, down from $21.34 a day earlier. While Shoals Technologies Group Inc. has underperformed by -2.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHLS fell by -1.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.43 to $9.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.71% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2023, Citigroup started tracking Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) recommending Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on March 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for SHLS. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated SHLS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 25, 2023. Cowen September 16, 2022d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for SHLS, as published in its report on September 16, 2022. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 97.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 149.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SHLS is recording an average volume of 3.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.73%, with a gain of 0.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.36, showing growth from the present price of $20.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shoals Technologies Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SHLS has increased by 1.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,880,652 shares of the stock, with a value of $242.47 million, following the purchase of 170,636 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SHLS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 39.80%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,567,881 additional shares for a total stake of worth $221.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,020,072.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme subtracted a -2,769,934 position in SHLS. ClearBridge Investments LLC purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.65%, now holding 6.4 million shares worth $156.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its SHLS holdings by 4,053.20% and now holds 5.25 million SHLS shares valued at $128.95 million with the added 5.13 million shares during the period. SHLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.60% at present.