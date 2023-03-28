Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) marked $13.31 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $13.62. While Rivian Automotive Inc. has underperformed by -2.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RIVN fell by -72.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.76 to $12.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.24% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) recommending Buy. Barclays also rated RIVN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 15, 2023. Truist Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 04, 2023, but set its price target from $65 to $50. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RIVN, as published in its report on December 20, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from November 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $35 for RIVN shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53500.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Rivian Automotive Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 31.82M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RIVN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.82%, with a gain of 2.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.75, showing growth from the present price of $13.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RIVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rivian Automotive Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RIVN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RIVN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in RIVN has decreased by -17.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 116,604,944 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.25 billion, following the sale of -24,027,428 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RIVN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.19%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 774,445 additional shares for a total stake of worth $696.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 36,066,330.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -7,777,919 position in RIVN. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.62%, now holding 24.75 million shares worth $477.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Investment Management L increased its RIVN holdings by 0.91% and now holds 21.96 million RIVN shares valued at $423.82 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. RIVN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.40% at present.