The share price of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) rose to $6.72 per share on Monday from $6.69. While Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RXRX fell by -3.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.18 to $4.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.24% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On March 16, 2023, Needham started tracking Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) recommending Buy. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for RXRX. BofA Securities also Downgraded RXRX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 18, 2022. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RXRX, as published in its report on September 21, 2021. SVB Leerink’s report from May 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $33 for RXRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 448.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RXRX is recording an average volume of 992.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.97%, with a loss of -7.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.83, showing growth from the present price of $6.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RXRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RXRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in RXRX has increased by 14.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,820,850 shares of the stock, with a value of $202.29 million, following the purchase of 3,226,157 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RXRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,671,602 additional shares for a total stake of worth $80.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,873,498.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its RXRX holdings by 72.77% and now holds 7.87 million RXRX shares valued at $64.15 million with the added 3.32 million shares during the period. RXRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.70% at present.