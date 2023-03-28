Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) marked $10.87 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $10.79. While Intuitive Machines Inc. has overperformed by 0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On March 10, 2023, ROTH MKM started tracking Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) recommending Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on February 27, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LUNR.

Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -46.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Intuitive Machines Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.25M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LUNR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.11%, with a loss of -5.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.25, showing growth from the present price of $10.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUNR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intuitive Machines Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LUNR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LUNR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kingstown Capital Management LP’s position in LUNR has decreased by -15.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,393,750 shares of the stock, with a value of $188.81 million, following the sale of -1,750,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its LUNR holdings by 27.43% and now holds 2.23 million LUNR shares valued at $44.82 million with the added 0.48 million shares during the period. LUNR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.60% at present.