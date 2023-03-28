Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) closed Monday at $7.57 per share, down from $7.66 a day earlier. While Blink Charging Co. has underperformed by -1.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLNK fell by -71.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.99 to $7.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.35% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2023, Needham started tracking Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) recommending Hold. A report published by Needham on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BLNK. B. Riley Securities also rated BLNK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2022. Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Initiated an Hold rating on April 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $24. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for BLNK, as published in its report on February 22, 2022. Cowen’s report from November 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for BLNK shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 182.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Blink Charging Co.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BLNK is recording an average volume of 2.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.35%, with a gain of 1.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.57, showing growth from the present price of $7.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLNK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blink Charging Co. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLNK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLNK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BLNK has increased by 12.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,543,548 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.02 million, following the purchase of 273,274 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BLNK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 7,590 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,092,438.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 227,299 position in BLNK. Credit Suisse International purchased an additional 1.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,010.18%, now holding 1.15 million shares worth $10.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its BLNK holdings by 20.49% and now holds 0.94 million BLNK shares valued at $8.54 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. BLNK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.80% at present.