As of Monday, Jumia Technologies AG’s (NYSE:JMIA) stock closed at $2.98, down from $3.05 the previous day. While Jumia Technologies AG has underperformed by -2.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JMIA fell by -67.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.53 to $2.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.34% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) to Underweight. A report published by Stifel on May 14, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for JMIA. Morgan Stanley August 20, 2019d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for JMIA, as published in its report on August 20, 2019. Raymond James’s report from May 14, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $36 for JMIA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Jumia Technologies AG’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -92.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and JMIA is recording 2.33M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.15%, with a gain of 0.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JMIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jumia Technologies AG Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JMIA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JMIA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in JMIA has decreased by -4.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,376,492 shares of the stock, with a value of $31.6 million, following the sale of -448,356 additional shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP made another decreased to its shares in JMIA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -15.60%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -343,757 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,859,374.

During the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC added a 362,611 position in JMIA. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 36.23%, now holding 0.49 million shares worth $1.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its JMIA holdings by 39.42% and now holds 0.46 million JMIA shares valued at $1.55 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. JMIA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.70% at present.